Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

