Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.86 billion and the highest is $8.07 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

