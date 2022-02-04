Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $77.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.05 billion and the highest is $79.44 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $59.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $314.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.01 billion to $339.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $282.01 billion to $350.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. 28,517,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.