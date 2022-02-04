Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 10,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,917. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

