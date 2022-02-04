Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.24. Amedisys reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.34. 6,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,787. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $314.84.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

