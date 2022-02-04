Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 315.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

