AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. 1,113,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,323. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

