AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $137.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

