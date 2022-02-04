American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.