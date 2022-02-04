American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 294,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,960. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

