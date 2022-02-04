American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,676. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after buying an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.