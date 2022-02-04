American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,074 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Neenah worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $784.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,089 shares of company stock worth $155,616. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

