American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,301 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.06 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

