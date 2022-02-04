American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.