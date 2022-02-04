American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $73.60 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

