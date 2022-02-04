América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Financial Comparison

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for América Móvil and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Risk & Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.19 $2.35 billion $1.45 12.46 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.15 -$1.42 billion ($0.78) -35.26

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00% The Liberty Braves Group -11.98% -0.31% -0.13%

Summary

América Móvil beats The Liberty Braves Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

