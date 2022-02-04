Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

