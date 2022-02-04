Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.64.

AMRC opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

