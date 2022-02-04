Amcil Limited (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Amcil Limited (ASX:AMH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 6th.

About Amcil

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

