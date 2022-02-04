Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2,776.91, but opened at $3,077.00. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,081.75, with a volume of 102,082 shares trading hands.

The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

