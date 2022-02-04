Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $410.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,186.92. 485,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.