Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $410.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,186.92. 485,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

