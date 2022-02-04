Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amarin by 7,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $674,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

