Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Cut to C$74.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASGTF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of ASGTF traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

