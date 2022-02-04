Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Alteryx stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

