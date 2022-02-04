Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Now Covered by Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

PINE stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

