Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $167,568.46 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $167,568.46 and approximately $44,215.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.84 or 0.07128270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.97 or 0.99855498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054299 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

