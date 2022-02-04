Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,861.80 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,822.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,814.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

