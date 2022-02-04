Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,300.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GOOG traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,855.20. 171,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,828.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,829.30. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

