Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $37.34 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $37.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $132.53 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,853.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,002.02 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,828.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,829.30.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,494 shares of company stock valued at $386,811,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.