Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.81 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the information services provider will earn $25.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $29.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,828.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,829.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinet Co LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

