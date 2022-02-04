Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

