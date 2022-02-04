Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

