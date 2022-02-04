Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,195 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,999,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

