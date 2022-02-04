Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. KBC Group NV boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.80.

Shares of IAC opened at $126.81 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.