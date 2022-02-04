Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $277,000 Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 370.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

