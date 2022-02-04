Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $120,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232,532 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 459.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 737,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

