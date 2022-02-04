Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

