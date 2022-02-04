Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 16,751 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 592,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

