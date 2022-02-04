Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 257 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

