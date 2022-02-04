Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

