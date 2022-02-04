Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 550 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.48. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.