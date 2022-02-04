AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.20

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.44. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 195,335 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

