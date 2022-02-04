AllianceBernstein (AB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $45.79 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.38.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

