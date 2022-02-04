Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.14. 264,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

