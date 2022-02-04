Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon Sells 576 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

