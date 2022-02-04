Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,855. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

