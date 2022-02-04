Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

