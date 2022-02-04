Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.97

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.97 and traded as high as C$51.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$51.27, with a volume of 2,218,075 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$56.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Director Éric Boyko acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.99 per share, with a total value of C$117,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

