Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $8,439,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $7.72 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

