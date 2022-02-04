Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.31. 1,889,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.52. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.33.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

